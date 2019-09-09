Family & Parenting

Sisters become first to both attain rank of general in U.S. Army

A pair of sisters made military history by both attaining the rank of general within the U.S. Army.

Maj. Gen. Maria Lodi Barrett and her younger sister Brig. Gen. Paula Lodi are the first sisters in the 244 years of the Army to both achieve general rank.

The feat happened July 12, when Lodi was promoted to brigadier general.

Barrett is a two-star general and the commanding general of NETCOM. Lodi is the deputy chief of staff for operations at the Office of the Surgeon General.

Acting Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy said the sisters "represent the best America has to offer."

"I can only imagine the pride their family must feel having two distinguished leaders inspiring countless individuals to achieve their full potential based on their own merit," he said. "This is a proud moment for their families and for the Army."

In July, Barrett presented Lodi with her one-star rank insignia as a tribute to the history of women serving in the Army.

Women were first officially accepted into the army in 1901 when the Army Nursing Corps was created. However, the U.S. Army Women's Museum said some women unofficially served as early as the Revolutionary War.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinghistorymilitaryarmy
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for suspects, vehicle possibly connected to Hanford double-shooting
Search warrants served in Santa Barbara boat fire investigation
Couple accused of spending $120K from accidental deposit
East central Fresno house fire leaves thousands of dollars in damage
Suspects assault store owner during armed robbery in Hanford
Fresno church's pancake breakfast honors educator by helping homeless children
Former sheriff's deputy admits to domestic violence, avoids felony strikes
Show More
Sheriff's gang unit detains dozens, arrests 8 at central Fresno clubhouse
LAPD officer accused of repeatedly beating, severely injuring girlfriend
Fresno Co. wildfire contained, causes $40,000 in damages to structures
Family, friends hold service for 10-year-old girl killed in car crash
14 arrested for DUI during patrol, Fresno Police say
More TOP STORIES News