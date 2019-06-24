Internet DNA test unites sisters for first time after three decades

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3605545" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> DNA helps man find father who never knew he was born.

CROSBY, Texas -- A month and a half ago, a Crosby woman made a stunning discovery that she has an older sister. She says the connection was made by a DNA registry website.After 35 years, Mary Catherine Nyahay and Rebecca Macintyre shared a hug for the very first time over the weekend when they met in Galveston."Before I pulled up I was shaking pulling into the parking lot of the hotel," Nyahay said. "I don't know if I remember the first five seconds of meeting her, but I ran to her and gave her a huge hug."The women had spent their entire lives unaware that they share the same mother. Mary Catherine says she was put up for adoption as a small child."I've always longed to know who my biological family was and where I came from," Nyahay said.Rebecca says she was never told about her older sister and says her mother never spoke of another child."It was a shock and surprise," Macintyre said. "I've went through so many emotions the past month and a half."Nyahay began searching for her biological family and, out of curiosity, completed a 23 and Me profile for DNA analysis in order to gain a better understanding of her health history.Four years later, Macintyre also completed a DNA profile and discovered she shared genes with Nyahay who turned out to be her half sister."I have to learn how to be a sister because I've never done it before," Nyahay said.The sisters got matching tattoos to mark their first meeting and are planning on their next visit when Macintyre will go to Georgia, where Nyahay lives."What do I like about my sister? Oh my God, everything. I like everything about her," Macintyre said.