Southern California woman, long lost sister reunite in front of Happiest Place on Earth: Disneyland

We first met Emily Cahill a few years ago when she started looking for her younger sister. The two found each other in January, after Christina Beach took a 23andMe DNA test.
"She contacted my second cousin, who ended up popping up on it and so she contacted him, he told her to get in contact with me and so she did," Cahill said.
They wanted to meet at Disneyland because it's known as the happiest place on Earth -- and Emily used to work there.
Both biological parents passed away before either sister had the chance to connect with them.
Emily has already met a brother and several other siblings.