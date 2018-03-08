FAMILY & PARENTING

Study reveals babies who look more like their dad are healthier

You may be happy to have your mother's eyes, but it could be better for your if you looked a little more like your dad, according to new research.

SAN FRANCISCO --
You may be happy to have your mother's eyes, but it could be better for your if you looked a little more like your dad, according to new research.

The study finds babies who resemble their father at birth are more likely to spend time together with their father and, in turn, be healthier when they reach their first birthday.

The research was co-conducted by faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York. "Fathers are important in raising a child and it manifests itself in the health of the child," said Distinguished Research Professor of Economics at Binghamton University Solomon Polachek. "Those fathers that perceive the baby's resemblance to them are more certain the baby is theirs, and thus spend more time with the baby."

Dads who took part in the study spent an average of 2.5 more days a month with their babies than fathers who didn't resemble their offspring.

Click here to read the study.
