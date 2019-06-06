Family & Parenting

Minnesota teenager sells cupcakes to treat family to Walt Disney World

It's a small world after all, but it took a big effort for a Minnesota teenager to realize it.

Isaiah Tuckett, 14, had long wanted to take a trip to Disney World, but the price tag of taking his family of seven was too much for his parents.

So, Tuckett started baking cupcakes in order to raise money for the trip.

Among the flavors of Isaiah's tasty treats: Twix, almond, red velvet and caramel apple.

They sell for $20 a dozen.

After about a year, Tuckett made enough to take his whole family - parents, sister, brother, sister-in-law, and nephew - to Orlando for six nights.

As for the future, Isaiah says he might want to buy a pickup truck in two years.

