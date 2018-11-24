'Tis the season for shopping, people ready to support local businesses

Old Town Clovis is getting into the Holiday spirit. Christmas music playing lights up and businesses decorated for the season.Their doors open welcoming shoppers to celebrate small business Saturday."It's a day where the community comes out and supports small businesses like mine, which really is heartwarming because it's a lot of hard work. We take a lot of risk as entrepreneurs to do this and to have the support of the community makes a huge difference," said Revival Owner Teresa Pries.She just opened up a second location in Kingsburg. So this year is going to be extra special."We pick these small towns with this real hometown feeling, people love that. You get one on one service here it's different than going to a big box store," said Pries.And that's why shopper Kaitlin Rolen and her family decided to come out to Old Town Clovis. With her kids all bundled up in their stroller, they slowly made their way down the street."It makes you feel like Christmas because you are going in and it's more personal whenever you are shopping. You find unique gifts and not something you see at a normal big store. It's much more personal," said Roland.One of their favorite places to wander into is Frost Oak Creek Creations. She says they have adorable items for her kids.Thomas Frost, the co-owner credits that to his wife."She's really good at making things for the store and picking out lines that people just love. You won't find in our store what you find in the big retailers. We are very synced in what we choose. So it's unique," said Frost.