Top family and learning events in Fresno this week

From a circus performance to a city-wide scavenger hunt, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Kids' Brains and Screens Seminar
On Thursday, head over to the New Covenant Community Church for a seminar discussing the obsessive use of screens in today's society and the consequences imparted on our children as a result. Concrete parenting strategies will be offered, as well as insights on how best to protect your kids from technology addictions.
When: Thursday, March 28, 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
Where: New Covenant Community Church, 1744 E. Nees Ave.
Price: $45 (All Day Pass). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Garden Bros Circus
Enjoy an evening watching the Garden Bros Circus -- a family-friendly performance considered to be "The Most Epic Show on Earth" with aerial artists, camels, contortionists, clowns and more. Along with entertainment galore, plenty of food will be on offer, as well as a kid's fun zone complete with elephant rides, a bouncy slide and face paintings.
When: Thursday, March 28, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Where: 700 M St., Fresno, CA 93721
Price: $40 (Adult General Admission). $10 (Child General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Up to 48% off at 2Xtreme Jump Arena
Looking to exhaust some energy?
Swing by the 2Xtreme Jump Arena and enjoy an 8,000-square-foot world of trampolines and foam pits. Right now, the business is offering discounted one and two hour passes for two people.
Where: 5940 E. Shields Ave.
Price: $11.50 (36 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
Up to 64% off a scavenger hunt through the city
Last but not least, embark with the family on a self-guided scavenger hunt, where players must race against the clock to solve riddles and challenges. Guided clues will be provided via smartphone, along with fun stories and historical insights.
Where: 412 F St., Central Fresno
Price: $15 (62 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal