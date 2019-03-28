Family & Parenting

Top family and learning events in Fresno this week

Photo: Fer Gomez/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From a circus performance to a city-wide scavenger hunt, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Kids' Brains and Screens Seminar





On Thursday, head over to the New Covenant Community Church for a seminar discussing the obsessive use of screens in today's society and the consequences imparted on our children as a result. Concrete parenting strategies will be offered, as well as insights on how best to protect your kids from technology addictions.

When: Thursday, March 28, 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Where: New Covenant Community Church, 1744 E. Nees Ave.

Price: $45 (All Day Pass). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Garden Bros Circus





Enjoy an evening watching the Garden Bros Circus -- a family-friendly performance considered to be "The Most Epic Show on Earth" with aerial artists, camels, contortionists, clowns and more. Along with entertainment galore, plenty of food will be on offer, as well as a kid's fun zone complete with elephant rides, a bouncy slide and face paintings.

When: Thursday, March 28, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: 700 M St., Fresno, CA 93721

Price: $40 (Adult General Admission). $10 (Child General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 48% off at 2Xtreme Jump Arena





Looking to exhaust some energy?

Swing by the 2Xtreme Jump Arena and enjoy an 8,000-square-foot world of trampolines and foam pits. Right now, the business is offering discounted one and two hour passes for two people.

Where: 5940 E. Shields Ave.

Price: $11.50 (36 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 64% off a scavenger hunt through the city





Last but not least, embark with the family on a self-guided scavenger hunt, where players must race against the clock to solve riddles and challenges. Guided clues will be provided via smartphone, along with fun stories and historical insights.

Where: 412 F St., Central Fresno

Price: $15 (62 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingfresnohoodline
TOP STORIES
DMV audit reveals list of issues contributing to botched Real ID launch
Investigation surprise: Clovis police officer to blame for crash with DUI driver
Law enforcement needs help locating family of man hit and killed by car on HWY 99
Officials investigating lewd video of students in Bakersfield classroom
Man beaten unconscious with baseball bat in Central Fresno
Death penalty for man who raped, murdered girlfriend's daughter
Dashcam video captures violent arrest of woman
Show More
Lawmaker blasts teacher over Trump essay assignment
University of Texas suspends student group for hazing after student's death
K-9 deputy helps finds two 8-year-olds lost in Virginia woods
Attorney accuses client of spending thousands using his ID
Police chief, friend charged with raping child over 7 years
More TOP STORIES News