Top family and learning events in Fresno this week

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?From a circus performance to a city-wide scavenger hunt, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.---On Thursday, head over to the New Covenant Community Church for a seminar discussing the obsessive use of screens in today's society and the consequences imparted on our children as a result. Concrete parenting strategies will be offered, as well as insights on how best to protect your kids from technology addictions.Thursday, March 28, 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.New Covenant Community Church, 1744 E. Nees Ave.$45 (All Day Pass). More ticket options available.Enjoy an evening watching the Garden Bros Circus -- a family-friendly performance considered to be "The Most Epic Show on Earth" with aerial artists, camels, contortionists, clowns and more. Along with entertainment galore, plenty of food will be on offer, as well as a kid's fun zone complete with elephant rides, a bouncy slide and face paintings.Thursday, March 28, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.700 M St., Fresno, CA 93721$40 (Adult General Admission). $10 (Child General Admission)Looking to exhaust some energy?Swing by the 2Xtreme Jump Arena and enjoy an 8,000-square-foot world of trampolines and foam pits. Right now, the business is offering discounted one and two hour passes for two people.5940 E. Shields Ave.$11.50 (36 percent discount off regular price)Last but not least, embark with the family on a self-guided scavenger hunt, where players must race against the clock to solve riddles and challenges. Guided clues will be provided via smartphone, along with fun stories and historical insights.412 F St., Central Fresno$15 (62 percent discount off regular price)