Orlando police officer goes viral after pulling over his own daughter

ORLANDO, Fla. -- An Orlando, Florida police officer is getting a lot of attention, after pulling over his own daughter!

Officer Alex Kipp was returning home from work when he pulled over his daughter Talynn for driving on the wrong side of the road.

He asked for Talynn's license, registration and proof of insurance. Talyn laughed at Officer Kipp and was let go with just a warning.

The Orlando police department shared the video on Twitter.

