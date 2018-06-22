U.S. & WORLD

Viral video shows toddler quite literally embracing carbs

EMBED </>More Videos

Viral video shows toddler quite literally embracing carbs. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 22, 2018. (WPVI)

A viral video has taken the internet by storm, and it will have anyone who has a deep love for bread saying, "that's me."

The video shows two-year-old Katie quite literally embracing her carbs.

Mom, Katie Bloodworth, says the toddler snatched the loaf out of her pantry.

The Georgia tot then raced into another room, happily chowing down on the stolen bread, cradled in her arms.

We get it, Olivia, and we salute you.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldbig talkersviral videoviral
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Do you want your child to be the next Gerber baby?
PHOTOS: North Carolina fire and rescue company celebrates 11 babies born in about a year
VIDEO: 2 toddlers ecstatic to see garbage truck
Families attend workshop in hopes of becoming foster parents
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News