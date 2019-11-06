Virginia 'cheer dad' roots for daughter in viral video

viral video

YORKTOWN, Va. -- Have you ever heard the saying, "parents are your biggest fans?" Well, one dad is proving that to be true.

A video of a Virginia dad cheering along with his daughter's high school cheerleading team is going viral.

Hekili Holland said he's been trying to learn his daughter's routine all season by watching the cheerleaders.

Holland said his daughter finally taught him how to do it, in his interview with GMA.

Scott Willard, another parent at the game, shot the video and posted it to Facebook.

In the video, Holland or "Cheer dad" as he's been dubbed on the Internet, is seen in the stands doing the full out cheer routine including the high kicks!

The video has been viewed more than three million times.
