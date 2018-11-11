FAMILY & PARENTING

WATCH: Stepdad cries after daughter takes his last name as birthday gift

EMBED </>More Videos

Giselle Santoyo shared video of the moment she surprised her stepfather by taking his last name.

An Oregon man was brought to tears by a heartwarming birthday gift from his stepdaughter.

Giselle Santoyo shared video of the moment she surprised her dad by taking his last name. He can be seen breaking down in tears as he opens the gift and looks at what appears to be a frame.

"My greatest gift in life is you being my dad. Our goal was for you to adopt me before I turned 18, but it was too late," she tweeted on November 8. "Here I am with your gift, I changed my last name for you. I love you forever, happy birthday I am legally Giselle Marie Santoyo."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfamilychildrenadoptionu.s. & worldfeel good
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
CPS to pay $127,000 for wrongful removal of kids
Girl who inspired Lena's Library book campaign passes away
Kids react to Kimmel's 'stolen' Halloween candy prank
Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
California wildfires claim dozens of firefighters' homes
Moms brawl at bus stop, using broken coffee mugs as weapons
Northern California sheriff reports 6 more fatalities, matching deadliest wildfire in state history; 31 dead statewide
Woolsey Fire: 57,000 structures remain threatened as winds return
Community center helps shooting survivors, wildfire evacuees in same week
Camp Fire in Butte County equal to deadliest wildfire in CA history
Fresno Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Clovis Police investigating cause of deadly crash near Highway 168
Show More
Destructive deadly wildfire hitting close to home for some Central Valley natives
Woolsey Fire burns more than 83,200 acres as it burns in LA-Ventura County area
Man shot and killed in East Central Fresno, police looking for shooter
14 additional bodies recovered, bringing death toll to 23 in massive wildfire
Thousand Oaks shooting: Gunman died from self-inflicted gunshot
More News