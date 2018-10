EMBED >More News Videos Wild Water Adventure Park in Clovis will open this weekend for the 2018 season. And this year, families can enjoy a brand new ride.

Wild Water Adventure Park in Clovis will open this weekend for the 2018 season. And this year, families can enjoy a brand new ride.Owners said the drop zone is the only water slide of its kind in California. It includes a 50-foot-high tower and a 35-foot vertical free fall-- all happening at 40 miles an hour.Wild Water opens this Saturday at 11 a.m.