Safe Haven Law

Woman leaves hours-old baby girl at Houston fire station

HOUSTON, Texas -- A baby girl, only a few hours old, was comforted by firefighters at a station in southwest Houston after they say a woman surrendered her and left without being questioned.

Police say a woman dropped the newborn girl off at Station 21 around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and left. At this time, officers do not know if the woman was the little girl's mother.

The firemen at the station accepted the baby without questioning her because of the Safe Haven law, also called the Baby Moses law.

"At this point, CPS and HPD juvenile investigators will do a follow-up investigation to see if we can determine circumstances of how the child was dropped off at the fire station," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.

Authorities say the newborn girl was taken to Texas Children's Hospital where she was checked out and appears to be fine.

Under the law, EMS stations, fire stations, and hospitals are considered safe places. Parents are legally able to take infants 60 days or younger to the designated safe haven locations and will not be prosecuted.

RELATED:

'Picked up in 90 seconds:' Newborn surrendered in baby box

Baby boy only a few hours old dropped off at church in northeast Houston

Explaining the Safe Haven law in Texas

Follow Katherine Marchand on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinghoustonchild abandonedtexas newsbabysafe haven lawfirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAFE HAVEN LAW
Newborn boy left in New York City church's nativity scene
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Briceburg Fire grows overnight; 600 acres burned, 5 percent contained
US envoy barred from impeachment hearing by State Department
Dangerous winds pose fire risk, PG&E plans for power shutoff
Vaping-related death reported in Kings County, second death in Valley
Local Sikh leader and TV show host killed in crash in Fresno
Fresno gas prices up by 14.3 cents in the last week
Sisters of murdered Visalia woman to raise awareness about domestic violence
Show More
New video shows Fresno Police in clear danger, opening fire in 2018 case
Restraining order hearing for FUSD board member as recall efforts continue
Fortnite is as addictive as cocaine, lawsuit alleges
5-year-old girl in hospital after nearly drowning in bathtub by accident
Fresno woman found shot inside home was not intended target, police say
More TOP STORIES News