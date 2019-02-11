A New Jersey woman is hoping someone spotted a sentimental necklace she lost at the Deptford Mall over the weekend.Tiffiny McKinney says her mother passed away suddenly from ovarian cancer in 2016.A teardrop necklace with her mother's ashes inside is McKinney's last link to her loved one."Wearing it around your neck and knowing that she's there with you helps us get through the day," McKinney tells Action News.But McKinney says she lost the necklace at the Deptford Mall on Saturday sometime between 11:10 a.m. and 12 p.m."I reached up and grabbed it and noticed it wasn't there," she recalled.McKinney says she stopped at Chico's, Things Remembered and the restroom, but no luck finding it as of yet."Both myself and my aunt have the same necklace. We would really just like to have it returned as it has a strong sentimental value," says McKinney.Anyone with information on the necklace is being asked to call 856-230-8485.