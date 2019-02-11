FAMILY & PARENTING

Woman loses necklace with mother's ashes at New Jersey mall

EMBED </>More Videos

A New Jersey woman is hoping someone spotted a sentimental necklace she lost at the Deptford Mall over the weekend.

Brandon Longo
DEPTFORD TWP., N.J. --
A New Jersey woman is hoping someone spotted a sentimental necklace she lost at the Deptford Mall over the weekend.

Tiffiny McKinney says her mother passed away suddenly from ovarian cancer in 2016.

A teardrop necklace with her mother's ashes inside is McKinney's last link to her loved one.

"Wearing it around your neck and knowing that she's there with you helps us get through the day," McKinney tells Action News.

But McKinney says she lost the necklace at the Deptford Mall on Saturday sometime between 11:10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

"I reached up and grabbed it and noticed it wasn't there," she recalled.

McKinney says she stopped at Chico's, Things Remembered and the restroom, but no luck finding it as of yet.

"Both myself and my aunt have the same necklace. We would really just like to have it returned as it has a strong sentimental value," says McKinney.

Anyone with information on the necklace is being asked to call 856-230-8485.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familynew jersey newsfamily
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Woman gives birth on bus in Chicago
Disney wish comes true for boy mauled by dogs in N.C.
8-year-old surprises stepdad with adoption proposal
8-year-old surprises stepdad with adoption proposal
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Gov. Newsom to visit Central Valley, sign two new bills
Dos Palos officer killed after slow speed chase with law enforcement, neighbors say
2 brothers arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to missing teen in Southern California
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
New Jersey burglary suspect flips off camera in mugshot
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Video: Rescuers pull newborn baby from storm drain
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to possible choking hazard
Show More
Business owners, local leaders react to scale back on High-Speed Rail
Police investigate 4-car crash on Highway 168
California State of the State: Gov. Newsom curtails plan for High-Speed Rail
Portion of Merced County road closed due to weak bridge
New restrictions could hurt business for California card rooms
More News