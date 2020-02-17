Pennsylvania woman turns to Instant Pot community to help her stepdad find love

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania -- A Pennsylvania woman is on a mission to find the recipe for true love, but it's who she's doing it for and how she got the message out that is captivating hearts everywhere.The quest for true love is already blowing up on social media and it involved an Instant Pot, chicken noodle soup and a Bucks County, Pennsylvania, firefighter.Kristen Brander's stepdad Greg Kobol is a widower who lost his wife, Kristen's mother, to cancer nearly a decade ago.And while Kobol has been open to love, Brander says he hasn't had many chances to find someone.So Brander decided to play matchmaker and took to Facebook, specifically the "Instant Pot Community" page of which she is a member.In a post she wrote, "after long days saving kittens in trees, putting out house fires, my dad decided he needed to purchase his first Instant Pot. He loves to cook, but said he needs a woman's touch and asked for my help."She goes on to ask people to send along their favorite recipes, but check out the hashtags #FindGregoryALady #PMHimAndSwipeRight.The response has been overwhelming with more than 1,500 comments and 12,000 likes, and it hasn't even been up for 24 hours.If you scroll through the comments, you'll see lots of people tagging their friends and moms tagging their daughters.Even though he didn't know what Kristen was doing at first, he was touched by the gesture.We reached out to Greg, since folks are curious.He is 55-years-old and he says he would like a woman with strong family values, enjoys being active, likes to cook and is easy on the eyes!And he adds that he would like a woman who's close to his age.Greg, who has been a Lower Makefield Volunteer Firefighter for 37 years, says he will be sitting in of the TV for Action News in Philadelphia with the remote in one hand and the phone in the other!