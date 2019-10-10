Family & Parenting

'I am smart. I am blessed. I can do anything.' 3-year-old recites positive message during walk to school

"I am smart. I am blessed. I can do anything."

That positive phrase is inspiring millions after a video of 3-year-old Ayaan saying that to himself was posted online.

The young boy's mother said she and her husband taught Ayaan that phrase a year ago. They have constantly told Ayaan that he can do anything he puts his mind to.

Then, while walking to school, his mother heard him saying that phrase over and over to himself.

She said she was so proud of him, and she knows for a fact that he can do anything!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinggood news
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E shuts off power to parts of Mariposa Co.
78-year-old man with dementia goes missing in Porterville
2nd round of PG&E outages starts in Northern California
Briceburg Fire: 4,400 acres, 15 percent contained
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in CA
Former water polo star from Visalia hospitalized
Firebaugh murder: Case moving slowly
Show More
How to be ready for PG&E power shutdown
Trial continues for ex-wife accused of murdering Exeter cop
Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish fighters in Syria
Briceburg Fire smoke prompts air quality health caution for Valley
Family, community hold vigil to honor CAL FIRE captain killed in crash
More TOP STORIES News