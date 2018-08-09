Your Weekend

Its family night at Moravia Wines in Fresno.Come out sip on some vino. Listen to live music by Rick & Friends Classic Country.Color Me Mine will also be at the winery.Tickets are 5-dollars for adults 21 and over. Anyone under 21 is free.Family nights happen every Friday. If you can't make it this week check it out next Friday.For more information clickCan't figure out what to eat for lunch or dinner Friday night?Head to the Visalia Mall for "Food Truck Fridays".There you will find a variety of different foods and sweets your family will surely enjoy.The event runs from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., don't worry you can cool off inside the mall.For more information clickTake the kids to watch classic and new cars take over Fulton Street on Saturday.It's Draggin' the Main Cruise night.Car enthusiasts with all makes and models are expected to participate.You can check it from 6 to 10 pm. This is a free event.For more information clickEscape the Valley heat and head to Shaver Lake Sunday for the "Sar Wild Run".There are several runs to choose from ranging from a two-mile fun hike to a half marathon.During your hike or run, you will be greeted with scenic views of the lake.This event supports the Fresno County Search and Rescue Mountaineering team.Price for each race varies.For more information click