Famous face of 'anti-drunk driving campaign' dies at 40

A woman whose face became synonymous with the dangers of drinking and driving has died.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission tweeted Monday that Jacqui Saburido, 40, has died in Guatemala.



Jacqui is remembered as the "face of anti-drunk driving'" after being involved in a fatal car crash with 18-year-old Reggie Stephey in 1999 that killed two of her close friends.

According to the Faces of Drunk Driving website, Stephey was less than a mile away from his driveway when he drifted across the center stripe and hit the car Jacqui was in head on.

Jacqui's friend died immediately, as well as an additional passenger who was sitting in the backseat.

Jacqui suffered third-degree burns over 60 percent of her body when the car caught fire, making her hardly recognizable.

Stephey was convicted on two counts of intoxication manslaughter and sentenced to seven years in the state penitentiary. He was released in 2008.

At one of her many press conferences, Jacqui valiantly said, "Even if it means sitting here in front of a camera with no ears, no nose, no eyebrows, no hair, I'll do this a thousand times if it will help someone make a wise decision."
