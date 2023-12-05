Fan dies at New Orleans Pelicans-Sacramento Kings game

A fan experienced a medical emergency and died during the Sacramento Kings' home game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night at Golden 1 Center, the team announced.

During the game, the Kings issued a statement offering their condolences.

"During the first quarter of the Kings vs. Pelicans game, a guest had a medical emergency," the statement said. "EMS immediately responded and administered CPR. Tragically, these efforts were unsuccessful and the guest passed away. The organization offers its deepest condolences to the guest's family and loved ones."

The Sacramento Metro Fire Department said the victim was a man in his 30s, FOX40 News later reported, with the outlet detailing that he was unresponsive when medics arrived, and after 20 minutes, he was pronounced dead.

Keegan Murray, a forward for the Kings, spoke to reporters after their 127-117 loss and said the team wasn't "aware" of the situation "at all."

"As a team, we give our condolences," Murray said. "Hopefully, the family is being taken care of."