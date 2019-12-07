Fans line up for Pit Bull ticket sales kickoff

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pitbull will soon make a return to Fresno and take the stage in front of thousands of fans.Today, many of those fans couldn't wait to get their hands on tickets. People started lining up at the box office around noon in anticipation.Armando Christian Perez, more famously known as Pitbull, will officially grace the Save Mart stage on Feb. 7. Pitbull is well-known for such catchy tunes as "Give Me Everything" and "Fireball."He's had number one hits across the span of more than 15 countries. Fans were excited to be in line and be one step closer to seeing Mr. Worldwide. Pitbull also performed in Fresno in 2016 and 2017.