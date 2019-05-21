missing man

Farm workers locate missing man in rural Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: The Madera County Sheriff's Office says 69-year-old Leonardo Chaidez was found Tuesday morning in a rural area of Madera County by farm workers.

Deputies say he is safe and appears to be in good condition.

As a precautionary measure, he is being taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

---
Madera County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help finding a missing at-risk man.

69-year-old Leonardo Chaidez was last seen Monday at 7:30 a.m. in the area of Avenue 13 and Road 29. Deputies say he left his home on Yucca Road and has not been seen since.
Family members tell deputies Chaidez is a dementia patient.

Chaidez is Hispanic. He has grey hair and brown eyes. He is 5'7" and 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black or green jacket, black tennis shoes and a baseball cap.
