Man sentenced for deadly shooting at Farmersville gas station

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man convicted for the death of his former business associate is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison.

64-year-old Harbhajan Mundi was sentenced to 77 years to life Friday morning.

He was arrested in 2018 after a shooting at a Farmersville gas station where he worked.

Investigators say he pulled out a gun during a business meeting with the station's owner.

The owner's son tried to intervene, and that's when Mundi shot them both.

He also hit the owner on the head with a hammer several times while he called 911.

The victim died several days later.

Mundi was convicted of first-degree murder earlier this year.