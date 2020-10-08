Society

Free temporary housing available for Merced County ag workers exposed to COVID-19

FILE (KFSN-TV) - In this August 21, 2020 file photo, essential agriculture workers continue to toil through a pandemic and unhealthy air quality due to wildfires around the state.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County is now offering free temporary housing to help farmworkers and food processors who've contracted or been exposed to COVID-19 self-isolate.

The county is using funding provided by the state and the federal government for their Healthy Harvest Home program, similar to a program set up by California designed to seclude farmworkers and slow the spread of the virus at agricultural workplaces.

Hotel rooms will be available for those who cannot isolate at home, as well as daily meals and wellness checks.

"Our farmworkers and food processing workers are vital to the continuity of our nation's food supply and have continued working through the pandemic. We must protect these essential workers, their families, and their coworkers," Merced County's health officer, Dr. Salvador Sandoval, said in a press release.

Workers must be employed with a business in the agricultural or food processing industries to qualify for the program.

The Merced County Human Services Agency, the county's department of public health and community organizations are supporting the effort.

For more information on the program, call 209-381-1180.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymerced countyagriculturehousingfarmingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot and killed while riding bike in San Joaquin
Fresno Police to crack down on growing shootings, murders
Christmas Tree Lane to open on December 1, no walk nights this year
Clovis Unified wants more input from parents on in-person learning model
Pence, Harris spar vigorously over COVID-19 in VP debate
What vote by mail ballot rejection data tells us about voter fraud, dead people voting
Trump, Biden to host separate events instead of virtual debate
Show More
Armenia says cathedral shelled in clashes with Azerbaijan
Why are many Valley counties stuck in the 'purple tier'?
13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
SQF Complex Fire: 162,952 acres burned, 65% contained
Creek Fire: 330,899 acres burned, 49% contained
More TOP STORIES News