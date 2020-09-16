CARES funding being offered to farmworkers impacted by COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local farmworkers impacted by COVID-19 are being offered support services from a local job training company.Proteus Inc. has been helping farmworkers with support services such as rent and mortgage assistance, utility assistance and transportation help. The group says they are the sole distributor of CARES Act funding that was allocated for farmworkers in the Central Valley.Proteus has nine service centers throughout the Central Valley in Delano, Dinuba, Fresno, Hanford, Kerman, Porterville, Sanger, Selma and Visalia.Support is limited to a maximum of $3,000 per individual.