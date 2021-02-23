COVID-19 vaccine

Thousands of COVID-19 vaccines for farmworkers headed to Central Valley

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More vaccines are headed to the Central Valley in an effort to get them in the arms of the most vulnerable.

On Monday, Governor Newsom announced the state is allocating 34,000 doses to vaccinate food and farmworkers through 11 mobile sites across the Valley.

RELATED: 34,000 COVID-19 vaccines to be sent to Central Valley this week, Gov. Newsom says

In addition to those doses, Newsom said the Central Valley will also be getting a nearly 60% increase in doses thanks to a new allocation formula.

It's welcome news just days after Fresno County finished its first vaccine trial for farmworkers.

County officials say they've set aside an additional 7,500 doses for essential agriculture workers, and expect more vaccine doses from the state this week.

The Fresno County Farm Bureau says time is of the essence as they work to get essential workers vaccinated before the busy season.

"There's probably going to be a combination of on-the-farm events for some farms... We're going to be working with rural clinics to make sure they can work with farm employees," said Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen.

United Farm Workers said agriculture workers face challenges with online applications and transportation, and the mobile locations need to make getting the vaccines easily accessible.

Newsom said the 34,000 doses will become available through Optumserve mobile clinics by Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmaderagavin newsomcoronavirusfresno countycovid 19 vaccinemaderacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Debunked: Facebook post spread bad information about SW Fresno vaccine clinic
CA lawmakers approve $600 stimulus payments
34k COVID vaccines to be sent to Central Valley, Newsom says
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Remembering 2 Valley lives lost as U.S. surpasses 500,000 COVID deaths
34k COVID vaccines to be sent to Central Valley, Newsom says
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
Small cohorts of students return to Fresno Unified campuses
Debunked: Facebook post spread bad information about SW Fresno vaccine clinic
Lawsuit claims St. Agnes mistake cost Fresno attorney three limbs
CA lawmakers approve $600 stimulus payments
Show More
Fresno Police arrest DUI driver they say injured woman and her 3-year-old twins
Some Visalia Unified students return to in-person learning
Hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise, where do we go from here?
Man shot in the stomach near Visalia elementary school
More Valley schools to bring students back to campus this week
More TOP STORIES News