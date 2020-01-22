Las Vegas mall shooting: 2 wounded by gunfire at shopping complex on Strip

LAS VEGAS -- Two people were wounded in a shooting at a popular mall on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday night, police say.

Officials report two victims have non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting at the Fashion Show Mall on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The mall is on the Strip next to Treasure Island.

Police say preliminary indications are that a group of teens got into a fight and guns were drawn, leading to a shooting. The victims were part of the groups that were fighting and were not shoppers or bystanders, police say.

Officials are still searching for the suspects.

