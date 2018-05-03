STYLE & FASHION

$168 ripped jeans little more than shreds of fabric

When it comes to denim, ripped jeans are in, but one brand is taking it to a whole new level.

When it comes to denim, ripped jeans are in, but one brand is taking it to a whole new level.

A company called Carmar has come out with "extreme cut-out jeans," and the Internet is going crazy over them.

People can't believe how revealing the pants are, leaving little to the imagination. You might not believe how much the shreds of denim cost: $168.

Carmar describes the jeans as "relax fit."
