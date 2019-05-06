Style & Fashion

Billy Porter carried into Met Gala on throne by shirtless men: VIDEO

NEW YORK -- All eyes were on actor Billy Porter at the Met Gala as he was carried onto the carpet by shirtless men in gold pants as he lay on top of a black throne. Porter's was decked out as an Egyptian-esque sun god in gold wings and a chain headpiece by the design duo the Blonds.

Porter said his gala moment was inspired by back-in-the-day Diana Ross, Elizabeth Taylor and "everything else." It took him five hours to get ready.

He also commanded attention earlier this year on the Oscars red carpet, where he stood tall and proud in a bombshell velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano. There was a bow tie, ruffle-cuff white shirt and classic tuxedo jacket on top paired with a strapless full-skirted gown in inky black.

At the Oscars, Billy Porter stood tall and proud in a bombshell velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano.


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
