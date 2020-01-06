golden globe awards

Billy Porter sports all-white feathered suit on 2020 Golden Globes red carpet

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- New year, new iconic Billy Porter red carpet look.

The "Pose" star owned the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards in a custom, all-white Alex Vinash suit that featured an eye-catching detachable feathered train. He completed the look with embellished heeled boots from Jimmy Choo.

Vinash wrote on Instagram that the outfit also included accessories from Swarovski and Tiffany & Co.

PHOTOS: Golden Globes 2020 red carpet fashion


Porter, who is nominated for best actor in a TV drama for his work on FX's "Pose," said the look took months to build.

The white suit was the latest in a string of dramatic red carpet looks for Porter, who famously wore a custom velvet tuxedo gown designed by Christian Siriano to the Oscars last year. His other 2019 red carpet looks included a Rinat Brodach "tuxedo jumpsuit" for the Critics' Choice Awards and a beige couture Randi Rahm suit that featured a matching dramatic, floor-length cape.

VIDEO: Looking back at Billy Porter's tuxedo gown and other red carpet looks from 2019
EMBED More News Videos

If there was one person who commanded attention every time he walked a red carpet in 2019, it was Billy Porter. The "Pose" actor threw tradition to the wind, rocking bright, bold colors and nontraditional silhouettes at nearly every chance he got.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionentertainmentred carpet fashionaward showshollywoodgolden globe awards
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Golden Globes 2020 red carpet: PHOTOS
Looking back at Billy Porter's best red carpet looks from 2019
GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
The Golden Globes dress that took 800 hours to build
Golden Globes 2020 red carpet: PHOTOS
From Gervais to J.Lo, what to expect at the Golden Globes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 dead in Pa. crash involving tour bus from NYC area
Man arrested after hours-long stand off with Lemoore police
Man shot at least 5 times at central Fresno park, police say
Man dead after being hit by train near Selma, police confirm
Family-owned Madera skating rink being forced to close
Boy, 12, creates video game for blind children
Dolphin surprises beachgoers in Australia
Show More
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban donate $500k to help fight Australian wildfires
Group of armed robbers attack hot dog restaurant in Visalia
Porterville woman stabbed CVS employee with scissors
Officer fatally shot at SC regional airport, suspect in custody
Man accused of killing fiancée days after proposing: Family says
More TOP STORIES News