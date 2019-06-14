Style & Fashion

Designers creating clothing that can be washed less often

Fashion trends come and go, and the newest trend is not washing your clothes.

In response to an eco-friendly movement to conserve water, designers are now creating clothes in a way that makes it able to be washed less often.

Wool & Prince created a line of items that can be worn for 100 days straight without washing.

The line, which includes dresses, polos, button-down shirts and blazers, is all about the wool - which they say is naturally odor resistant.

Unbound Merino uses a merino blend of wool, which they say stays scent free for a good amount of time.

Another company called Pangaia developed t-shirts that can be worn several times because they're treated with peppermint oil, which keeps them smelling fresh longer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashiontrendingfashionbig talkersconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News