Style & Fashion

El Chapo, the fashionista? Convicted drug lord to launch clothing line

EMBED <>More Videos

El Chapo-branded clothing -- complete with the convicted drug lord's name and signature -- could soon become available in the United States and Mexico.

NEW YORK -- El Chapo, the fashionista?

The convicted drug lord and his wife have stylish future plans: Creating clothing with the brand name "El Chapo."

The New York Daily News reports that 61-year-old Joaquin Guzman and his 29-year-old wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, are working together on the project.

She tells the newspaper that his signature would be part of the brand logo. And there's already an official website.

RELATED: El Chapo trial: Witness claims Joaquin Guzman had sex with minors he called 'vitamins'

El Chapo was found guilty in February of murder conspiracy charges, drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms possession. He's awaiting sentencing and could spend the rest of his life in prison.

But living behind bars may not be a deal-breaker when it comes to fashion with the kind of edgy image that's sexy to some people.

SEE ALSO: El Chapo text messages with mistress read in court
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionnew yorkel chapoclothingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman chased, stabbed at apartment complex
Narcan, pregnancy tests available in Las Vegas vending machine
Man leaves wife and 2 kids in car after leading police on chase
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
Bay Area Catholic Priest arrested for child sex abuse
Police: Man steals expensive bras from home during open house
North Carolina school can't force girls to wear skirts, US judge rules
Show More
One dead, firefighter injured in central Fresno fire
Forklift operator from Central Valley killed in workplace accident
2 pilots killed in Marine helicopter crash in Arizona
23rd horse dies at Santa Anita after racing accident
Police: Man shot outside his home in Selma
More TOP STORIES News