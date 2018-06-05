STYLE & FASHION

After Kate Spade's death, fans share what storied designer's work meant to them

EMBED </>More Videos

After Kate Spade's death, fans took to social media to discuss how her work impacted their life. (Kara Driscoll/Twitter, Shutterstock)

In the wake of renowned fashion designer Kate Spade's death, fans of her work and her namesake brand took to social media to discuss what Spade's handbags, shoes and other products meant to them.

Many fans spoke of the confidence they felt wearing Spade's designs and the aspirational quality of the brand, Kate Spade New York, which served as their first foray into luxury goods.

"Kate's designs made women everywhere smile and feel beautiful. What a loss," political strategist Tracy Russo wrote.



Others sounded off on the offbeat, whimsical look Spade's designs came to be known for, remarking that they had finally found a brand in which they saw themselves.

"Kate Spade gave weirdos, like me, a bag that made matched their quirky personality," wrote Baylee Raya.


Taxicab flats, a typewriter-inspired minaudiere and a tote bag with a camel stood out amongst fans as some of the more memorable designs from Spade and her namesake brand.


Spade launched her company with husband Andy in their apartment in 1993. Her original lines incorporated six shapes of bags that she thought every working woman needed. It created a smash. From the original boxy handbags, she expanded into shoes, luggage and other accessories, as well as a home line, stationery, and three books.

Though Spade sold Kate Spade New York in 2007, her aesthetic continued to influence the brand's designs well beyond her departure. Spade and her husband later started a new handbag company, Frances Valentine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashioncelebrity deathsu.s. & worldsocial media
STYLE & FASHION
Michael Kors buys Versace for $2 billion
Kate Spade, the company, honors Kate Spade, the fashion icon
Science confirms women's pockets are too small for smartphones
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News