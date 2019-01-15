FASHION

Firebaugh woman is changing the belt buckle game

EMBED </>More Videos

Firebaugh woman is changing the belt buckle game

By
FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KFSN) --
For Wendy Ozburn, it is all about the details. She designs accessories that pair with her unique belt buckles.

"You can wear wood, stamped leather, embroidery, crystals, glitter," she said.

Each buckle is like a locket. It opens and closes and you can put something personal inside.

"It is a mobile display case," said Ozburn.

She is the owner and founder of Blue Ribbon Buckle Company. She just launched in November but the dream started five years ago. Ozburn was going through a rough time in her life. Her husband filed for divorce and she was laid off of work. She needed to find a way to provide for herself and her two daughters.

"I was searching, what can I do real quick?" said Ozburn. "It's not like I could go to college and get my masters. My girls needed a mom that could support them."

That answer came in the form of the International Guard.

"I got sworn in when I was 39 and then went to basic training at 40 and I was very adamant on what I wanted to do," she said. "I wanted to be a welder and a machinist."

Skills that would help her master her craft and perfect her design, when she returned home from deployment.

"I literally said quote on quote, " I'm making belt buckles," said Ozburn. "I did not know how all I knew is I had the vision and I went with it."

Each buckle features gorilla glass. Some are even embroidered and designed with Swarovski Crystals.

"There is somebody out there working 10 times harder for the same dream," she said. "In order for you to shine you are going to have to work extra hard."

She's been featured in Cowgirl Magazine and has almost made it on Shark Tank twice. In the next few days, she's having a meeting with a fortune 500 company. She can't say who it is but remains optimistic about the outcome.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionfashionwomen's clothingmen's clothingbusinessFirebaugh
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FASHION
Inca Brands aims at making alpaca-made products fashionable
Payless pranks customers by selling shoes as designer brand
9-year-old who wrote to NBA star Steph Curry says she "can't believe" he responded
Steph Curry responds to fan who wants his sneakers in girls' sizes
More fashion
STYLE & FASHION
Inca Brands aims at making alpaca-made products fashionable
Meghan cradles baby bump during British Fashion Awards
George H.W. Bush to make final fashion statement with socks
Local lifestyle brand celebrates Fresno in style
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Storms could impact burn scar areas, city streets, citrus harvest
Strike has wheels of justice halted at Fresno County courts
Customers react to controversial gas station sign in Southeast Fresno
IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay
Government shutdown affecting financial aid process at Fresno State
Judge bars citizenship question from 2020 Census
Ex-Dodgers pitcher John Wetteland charged with child sexual abuse in Texas
Texas teen's service dog shot to death outside her home
Show More
Toddler found dead in freezing temperatures
Experiencing more robocalls? 'Do Not Call' service down due to shutdown
Hugh Grant pleads for return of script stolen from his car
"Portraits of Hope" sheds light on street life
'Miracle on the Hudson' survivors mark decade of thankfulness
More News