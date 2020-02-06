food

In-N-Out releases shoe that resembles cup design

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For most fans of fast food, In-N-Out Burger is easily recognizable by the design on its take-out cups.

Now, that same design is available on a pair of shoes.

The "Drink Cup Shoes" look a lot like "Vans" and are covered in the burger chain's iconic red palm tree print with removable red insoles.

The company's logo is stamped on the heel. However, the restaurants' website says the shoes are not water or stain resistant.

The In-N-Out "Drink Cup" footwear costs about $65.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionfresnofoodfashionshoesburgers
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Which California city has the best Mexican restaurant?
Consumer Watch: Keeping an eye on how much sugar you eat
Hot Cheeto Croissants? Mind blown!
Tommy's vs. Jerry's: A huge hot dog rivalry in NJ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mendota School District employee arrested for sexual relationship with teenage boy
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
Home invasion suspect, posing as sheriff's deputy, shot, killed by homeowner
Clovis West High School coach facing battery charge allegedly has history of outbursts
Fire destroys business in historic Chowchilla building
Adorable Golden Retriever breaks world record fitting 6 tennis balls in mouth
Show More
Suspect in SW Fresno shooting makes 1st court appearance
Central Unified School District students taught the dangers of vaping
Fresno State's Hmong minor helping students celebrate their heritage
New laws set to help focus on mental health for first responders
Customers say curly styling products made their hair fall out
More TOP STORIES News