Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand

Trump left the brand in April 2017 to become a staffer in the White House of her father, President Donald Trump. (Evan Vucci/AP Images)

Ivanka Trump's namesake fashion brand is closing immediately and all its employees are being laid off, according to multiple media outlets.

Trump left the brand in April 2017 to become a staffer in the White House of her father, President Donald Trump.

In a statement Trump said: "When we first started this brand, no one could have predicted the success that we would achieve. After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners."

She continued: "I am beyond grateful for the work of our incredible team who has inspired so many women; each other and myself included. While we will not continue our mission together, I know that each of them will thrive in their next chapter."

Abigail Klem, President of the Ivanka Trump brand, said: "We are incredibly proud of the brand we have built and the content and product we've developed for our customers. Our platform has become an indispensable resource for our loyal community of women. We've seen strong sales since the brand's inception, which continued through this year with the successful launch of our rapidly growing e-commerce business."

"I know that this was a very difficult decision for Ivanka and I am very grateful for the opportunity to have led such a talented and committed team. When faced with the most unique circumstances, the team displayed strength and optimism. From the initial launch of the brand in 2014 to the recent expansion of direct-to-consumer capabilities on our website, I am thankful to the team for the great work they have done and to our outstanding partners who so diligently executed our brand vision."
