STYLE & FASHION

Kate Spade's Sam bag: A look at her iconic handbag

EMBED </>More Videos

The Sam bag helped launch Kate Spade New York into a global brand. (Wendy Maeda/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

When Kate Spade began her company in 1993 with six different handbags, one stood out above the rest: Sam.

The Sam bag, known for its boxy shape and black nylon material, helped launch Kate Spade New York into a worldwide brand.

Glamour Magazine said of Sam, "This black waterproof tote put Kate Spade New York on the map when it first appeared in the early nineties."

In celebration of their 25th anniversary, Kate Spade New York brought the bag back in their spring 2018 collection to much fanfare.

Spade created Kate Spade New York with her husband, Andy, in the early 1990s. She walked away from the company in 2007 after it was acquired by the Neiman Marcus Group, then known as Liz Claiborne Inc.

The Spades started a new handbag company a few years ago called Frances Valentine.

She was found dead in her New York apartment on Tuesday morning, law enforcement officials say.

Spade is survived by her husband and her daughter, born in 2005.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionkate spadewomen's clothing
STYLE & FASHION
Michael Kors buys Versace for $2 billion
Kate Spade, the company, honors Kate Spade, the fashion icon
Science confirms women's pockets are too small for smartphones
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News