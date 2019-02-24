OSCARS

Lady Gaga's journey to the 2019 Oscars: 'I couldn't be more proud'

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a look back at Lady Gaga's journey from the premiere of 'A Star is Born' to the Oscars.

LOS ANGELES --
Over the past year, we've seen Lady Gaga effortlessly exist in two worlds, the music world and the movie world. And she didn't just exist, she's dominated.

Gaga became the first person to be nominated for best original song and best actress in the same year for her role in "A Star is Born."

The song "Shallow" has swept major award shows this season, including the Golden Globes, the Critics' Choice Awards, the BAFTAs and the Grammys.

She's been nominated across the board for her acting, too, winning the Critics' Choice for best actress in a tie with Glenn Close.

"To be honored as both a musician and an actress, I cannot tell you what it means to me," Gaga said. "It was my greatest dream to be an actor. I gave it up, but here I am now...with Glenn Close. I couldn't be more proud to be standing next to her this evening."

SEE ALSO: Lady Gaga aims for authentic artistic expression in first Oscar-nominated role
EMBED More News Videos

For her first starring role in a blockbuster film, the pop star took off her signature wigs and makeup.


Gaga's co-stars say there's more to Gaga than her larger-than-life public persona.

"She's a pretty amazing human being," fellow nominee Sam Elliott said.

"I'm just so glad God gave her the talent she has and he chose her because that's quite a vessel to go through," co-star and director Bradley Cooper added. "It's really what you do with it, and she's such a beautiful human being."

SEE ALSO: What will they wear? Best actress nominee fashion

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionlady gagaOscarsacademy awardsred carpet fashionhollywoodaward shows
OSCARS
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
Meet this year's 8 first-time Oscar acting nominees
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
More Oscars
STYLE & FASHION
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
A look at Lady Gaga's memorable red carpet looks
Statement suits and other memorable Glenn Close red carpet looks
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Child killed in Selma area crash
Human remains found after cargo plane crash in Chambers Co.
Procession planned for Kings County firefighter who passed away after battle with cancer
Loved ones of hit-and-run victim call for changes to roadway
Driver rescued after car goes into embankment in Fresno County
Ag consultants find way to ease impact of declining bee population for farmers
Fight leads to shooting in Southeast Fresno
Nurse attacked by inmate inside jail
Show More
Judge dismisses charges over boy's death on waterslide
Husband suspected of fatally stabbing wife
At least 1 person killed, 2 missing after plane crash in Tehachapi Mountains
Cleaning crew finds man inside charred trailer; investigation underway
Army amputee veteran surprised with new service dog
More News