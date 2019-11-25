american music awards

Lizzo rocks minuscule purse on American Music Awards red carpet

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- Celebrities often go big with their red carpet fashion, but Lizzo decided to go very, very tiny on the red carpet at the American Music Awards.

The "Truth Hurts" singer walked the carpet carrying a minuscule beige flap-style handbag that appeared to measure only an inch or so wide. Lizzo said the tiny purse was a custom Valentino creation, one of only three in existence, and joked that she squeezed a flask of tequila into the bag.

Lizzo also wore a bright orange, one-shoulder ruffled dress and beige heels.

One of the year's breakout stars, she's nominated for New Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B and Favorite Song - Soul/R&B for "Juice." Her competition for New Artist of the Year includes Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Ella Mai.

She's also set to perform during Sunday night's telecast on ABC.

