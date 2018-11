'Keep Life Simple Design' specializes in wedding and everyday wear. They have designed a new T-shirt that says FRES-YES.KLSD is teaming up with the Downtown Fresno Foundation to give back to the community.Twenty-five percent of the proceeds from each shirt sold, beginning Friday, November 2nd through Christmas Day, will be donated to the Downtown Fresno Foundation--a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving downtown Fresno.You can purchase a t-shirt