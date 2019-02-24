OSCARS

Melissa McCarthy rocks pants, cape on Oscars 2019 red carpet

Melissa McCarthy's stunning pantsuit with black and white color blocking caught much attention at the 91st Oscars.

LOS ANGELES --
Pants on the red carpet has been a popular trend this award season and show no sign of stopping on Hollywood's biggest night.

Best Actress nominee Melissa McCarthy stunned the crowd outside the Dolby Theatre Sunday in a sleek black and white pantsuit along with a silky white cape.

McCarthy is hoping to stage an upset for her role in Can You Ever Forgive Me? Sunday night.

This is her second Oscar nomination. She was last nominated for Best Supporting Actress for 2012's Bridesmaids.

