Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in Lakers suit at 2020 Oscars: 'We all miss him'

LOS ANGELES -- Some of Hollywood's biggest stars are paying tribute to the late Kobe Bryant at this year's Oscars.

Director Spike Lee sported Los Angeles Lakers colors on the red carpet Sunday night, wearing a purple suit with gold trim and embroidered No. 24 on his lapel. Lee is among the presenters for the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, which airs live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.



"Tribute, honor, homage. We all miss him," Lee said about his decision to wear his outfit honoring the NBA legend.

PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion; stars arrive at 92nd Academy Awards


The telecast's producers have confirmed plans to honor Bryant, who was killed a Southern California helicopter crash last month along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

It remains unclear whether the tribute will be a standalone segment or part of the show's in memoriam segment.

Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for his animated short "Dear Basketball."

The short is based on Bryant's letter where he announced his retirement from the game that changed his life. He wanted the project hand-drawn, so he turned to animator Glen Keane, who animated Disney classics such as "The Little Mermaid," "Beauty and the Beast" and "Aladdin."

After his Oscar win, Bryant credited Gianna for encouraging him to work out of his comfort zone: "My little 11-year-old Gianna goes, 'Well dad, you always tell us to go after our dreams so -- man up.' She's 11. Man up. So I had to man up and go for it."
