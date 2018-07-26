U.S. & WORLD

MAC Cosmetics giving away free lipstick for National Lipstick Day on Sunday

Beauty alert! MAC is giving away free lipstick in honor of National Lipstick Day.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Makeup lovers, get ready for a deal you'll want to pucker up for!

In celebration of National Lipstick Day on July 29, MAC Cosmetics is giving away free lipstick.

MAC says you don't have to buy anything if you show up to their stores to claim free lipstick for your pout.

However, if you shop online that day, you do have to make a $25 purchase to get your free lipstick.

Beauty fans will get to choose from nine shades, which range from tan and pink to a deeper rouge and plum.

The beauty freebie is available at all MAC stores and partner locations, including Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Macy's and Dillard's.

You can head over to the River Park MAC store to pick up your free lipstick or you can plug in your zip code to see which store is closest to you.

Now all you have to do is pick a shade!
