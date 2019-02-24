LOS ANGELES --Glenn Close has nailed her signature style, a strong statement suit, throughout awards season this year.
She proved a suit is far from boring, often choosing a bold pattern or an unexpected color or fabric to stand out. Close wore a hot pink Alexander McQueen suit to the London premiere of "The Wife" and a pale lavender McQueen suit at the Oscar luncheon in Beverly Hills.
At the SAG Awards, her custom white Ralph Lauren suit was the epitome of strength and elegance.
Her most talked-about accessory, though, was her dog, who made an appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
