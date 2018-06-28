Visalia Rescue Mission expands Downtown boutique

The Visalia Rescue Mission is expanding one of its thrift stores.Simply Chic Boutique in Downtown Visalia is one of the non-profit's three stores in the South Valley.It has been at its Main Street location since 2011 and doubled its size in 2014.Now the store has taken over another space inside the Palace Hotel Building, with the entrance on Court Street.Revenue generated from the thrift stores directly supports the rescue mission's programs for the homeless and addicted."Every time that we sell an item of clothing or shoes or purses or whatnot, all of that goes back into your own local community," said VRM's Sherri White. "It supports the hope and the restoration, and we do that through Jesus Christ."An official ribbon cutting celebrating the expansion takes place July 2 at 10 am.