Fast-moving brush fire erupts in San Bernardino County, at least one home damaged

By ABC7.com staff
DEVORE, SAN BERNARDINO --
A fast-moving brush fire erupted near the 15 Freeway in the Rialto and Devore area of San Bernardino County late Tuesday.

The fire was reported shortly after 9 p.m. near Sierra and Riverside avenues, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

About 2 to 3 acres were burning medium-to-heavy fuel with a rapid rate of speed, fire officials said. Within minutes, the growing inferno appeared to be at least 30 acres in size.

The fire was reportedly moving east along Riverside Avenue, where some backyards appeared to be on fire after one flame jumped the street.

A number of power lines also appeared to catch fire as the wind-driven blaze continued to quickly move through the neighborhood.

Meantime, nearby residents were spotted packing their vehicles, though no official evacuation orders were immediately in place.

Several fire trucks were spotted responding to the blaze as strong wind gusts appeared to move most of the blaze away from homes.
