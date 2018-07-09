MERCED

Fast-moving grass fire scorches North Valley school

EMBED </>More Videos

Cell phone video shows a man using a water hose to help put out a grass fire. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Cell phone video shows a man using a water hose to help put out a grass fire burning in the back of a Merced home.

The blaze taking down two outbuildings, a car and spreading to Mcswain Elementary School right next door.

"It's so close to the classrooms," said Principal Lori Havel.

She was home when the fire started and saw the thick black smoke.

"And thought oh that looks like it's near the school and then thought oh no it's never the school," said Havel.

The radiant heat from the fire was so intense that it melted the blinds in this third-grade classroom, even causing minimal smoke and heat damage to three others.

"It was just the most nerve-wracking situation sitting and watching this huge billow of smoke encroaching upon your campus and there is nothing you can do about it," said Superintendent Steve Rosa.

Batallion Chief Jeremy Rahn says the 20 miles per hour winds coupled with dry air and low humidity created challenging conditions.

However, he says the stucco exterior helped the building withstand significant damage.

"The wind was pushing the fire literally onto the side of the building due to the type of construction it was able to minimize the impact of the building itself," said Rahn.

It was also an onsite fire hydrant taking water from a tower that helped firefighters from multiple agencies attack the blaze.

Havel says she is just grateful it happened when students were not there.

"That is the best thing out of all of this is that there were no kids on campus. There was minimal staff and everyone was ok," said Havel.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firemercedMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MERCED
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Two arrested for Merced drug and gun bust
19-year-old man hospitalized after being shot in Merced
Family, friends mourn Merced teen who died in tragic car crash
Family and friends remember Merced teen killed crash near Sacramento
More merced
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News