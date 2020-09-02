fresno-yosemite international airport

New parking structure at Fresno-Yosemite International Airport to create 200 jobs

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Not many people have been flying during the pandemic, but Fresno-Yosemite International Airport has continued to look to the future.

Local leaders broke ground on a new four-story parking garage.


Fresno Mayor Lee Brand said, "This project is a game-changer for Fresno."

The structure will create 917 parking spaces at the air terminal. Brand added it will also create 200 jobs

He explained, "While the economy in Fresno has struggled throughout the pandemic and the effect to airline travel has been significant, it's important to note our airport has met the challenge with an innovative, ready to move you forward campaign."

The parking garage will be located just across from the baggage claim area.

It is part of a $115 million dollar expansion called FATForward. The plan was designed to meet the demand of air travelers well beyond Fresno.

FYI Director of Aviation Kevin Meikle said, "This airport serves as far south as Bakersfield up to Turlock over to the Central Coast. It is a large area this airport serves."


The terminal's expansion will also include an upper-level concourse with new boarding gates, as well as a new international arrivals facility.

Assm. Jim Patterson, (R) Fresno said, "This experience in Fresno, when all is said and done, will create one of the premier airports."

But it starts with the new parking structure.

Fresno City Councilmember Paul Caprioglio said, "We celebrate the visible beginnings of a new milestone in the FYI journey."

The additional parking should be ready in November of next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelfresnotravelfresno yosemite international airport
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO-YOSEMITE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
You'll be able to fly from Fresno to Mexico City
Fresno Yosemite International Airport sees small increase in travelers
Airlines and travelers adjusting to new normal
FAT to receive nearly $13 million due to COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot by Clovis officers was armed with airsoft gun, called 911 on himself, police say
Merced County mother found dead, detectives searching for person of interest
Grocery stores across California now required to limit indoor capacity
COVID-19 emergency order enforcement: A Tale of Two Cities
Central California coronavirus cases
New bill to keep California residents from being evicted during pandemic
VIDEO: Bears search for food inside Lake Tahoe convenience store
Show More
Man hit and killed by driver while crossing Merced street
Madera Co. authorities warn hikers to be cautious as some go missing
Pilot reports 'guy in jetpack' flying near plane
Bay Area doctor saves kids, serves on front line of CA wildfires
Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence 'domestic terrorism'
More TOP STORIES News