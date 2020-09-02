New parking structure at Fresno-Yosemite International Airport to create 200 jobs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Not many people have been flying during the pandemic, but Fresno-Yosemite International Airport has continued to look to the future.Local leaders broke ground on a new four-story parking garage.Fresno Mayor Lee Brand said, "This project is a game-changer for Fresno."The structure will create 917 parking spaces at the air terminal. Brand added it will also create 200 jobsHe explained, "While the economy in Fresno has struggled throughout the pandemic and the effect to airline travel has been significant, it's important to note our airport has met the challenge with an innovative, ready to move you forward campaign."The parking garage will be located just across from the baggage claim area.It is part of a $115 million dollar expansion called FATForward. The plan was designed to meet the demand of air travelers well beyond Fresno.FYI Director of Aviation Kevin Meikle said, "This airport serves as far south as Bakersfield up to Turlock over to the Central Coast. It is a large area this airport serves."The terminal's expansion will also include an upper-level concourse with new boarding gates, as well as a new international arrivals facility.Assm. Jim Patterson, (R) Fresno said, "This experience in Fresno, when all is said and done, will create one of the premier airports."But it starts with the new parking structure.Fresno City Councilmember Paul Caprioglio said, "We celebrate the visible beginnings of a new milestone in the FYI journey."The additional parking should be ready in November of next year.