Merced recycling center owner arrested again months after stolen property found at business

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The owner of a Merced recycling center is back in custody, accused of several code violations, nearly two months after he was arrested for having stolen items worth thousands of dollars.Merced police say 40-year-old Carl Means' recycling center, Fat Cat Recycling, located on Highway 59, violated 17 California vehicle codes.Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) inspectors found several crushed or dismantled cars that lacked proper documentation.Investigators with the Merced County Department of Public and Environmental Health also cited Means for 27 hazardous materials and waste violations at his business.Police say the hazardous materials were improperly stored and some had spilled.Means was arrested back in October after detectives found a stolen dump truck valued at more than $100,000, along with a flatbed trailer, a forklift, an air compressor and several catalytic converters at Fat Cat Recycling.The stolen items were valued at almost $200,000.