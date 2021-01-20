fire

Body found inside burned apartment in central Fresno

One person was found dead inside a burned apartment in central Fresno on Wednesday morning.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was found dead inside a burned apartment in central Fresno on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a four-plex on Fresno Street, and Weldon Avenue around 4:15 am.

Fire crews arrived to find flames coming from one of the apartment units.

Officials say they soon learned that someone was inside the building, and firefighters went inside to rescue them.

Crews found one person dead inside the apartment. An official cause of death has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.

