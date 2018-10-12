FATAL CRASH

Fatal car crash causes traffic jam on Highway 145 in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
A fatal car crash has caused a traffic backup on Highway 145 in Madera.

It happened at around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 145 and Road

California Highway Patrol says four vehicles are involved and have confirmed one fatality.

CHP says eastbound traffic will be stopped at Road 29 and westbound traffic will be stopped at Road 36.

Traffic on Highway 145 is jammed and drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route on their commute, CHP says.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for more updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashfatal crashMadera
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FATAL CRASH
One killed, one injured in car crash on Highway 41 near Lemoore
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man accused of killing a 3-year-old in crash, pleads no contest
Family and friends remember Merced teen killed crash near Sacramento
More fatal crash
Top Stories
School bus ends up in swimming pool after crash near Orlando
California condor shot and killed in Tulare County, $15,000 reward offered
Clovis firefighters are out to 'fill the boot'
'Start Here': Melania, Kanye, Weinstein. What you need to know to start your day.
Reedley Fiesta kicks off as it celebrates 50 years of the frog jump
Princess Eugenie wedding photos: Kate, Meghan and more
Will these electric scooters make a comeback? Fresno City Council debates the matter
Man injured in accident on 'Mister Rogers' movie set
Show More
Video of deadly SF police shooting brings to question justification
Employees fear robots will take their jobs
Gang member arrested following stabbing and assault
Newport Beach launches shark-detection pilot, "Clever Buoy"
Woman arrested, accused of stealing more than $600,000 from produce company
More News