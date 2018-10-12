Fatal car crash causes traffic jam on Highway 145 in Madera

A fatal car crash has caused a traffic backup on Highway 145 in Madera.It happened at around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 145 and RoadCalifornia Highway Patrol says four vehicles are involved and have confirmed one fatality.CHP says eastbound traffic will be stopped at Road 29 and westbound traffic will be stopped at Road 36.Traffic on Highway 145 is jammed and drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route on their commute, CHP says.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for more updates.